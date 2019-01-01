TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Terance Mann scored 22 points and Phil Cofer added 14 Tuesday, helping No. 9 Florida State hold off Winthrop 87-76 for its seventh straight victory.

The Seminoles have opened with a 12-1 record for the fourth time in school history, matching their best start.

Mann shot 10 of 11 from the floor, scoring 14 second-half points and grabbing seven rebounds. Cofer made four of his five shots in the first half but missed all the in the second.

Florida State was up 56-38 but Winthrop charged back to trail 63-61 with 11:50 left. The Seminoles, however, stayed in control.

Adam Pickett scored 19 points and Charles Falden added 15 for Winthrop (8-5), whose four-game winning streak ended.

Winthrop played without its top player, Nych Smith, and Bjorn Broman was limited to 14 minutes because of injury. Smith, a junior guard, is averaging a team-high 16 points this season was out with an undisclosed injury.

BIG PICTURE

Winthrop: The Eagles got 40 points on layups, at times driving to the basket with ease. Winthrop, however, was hurt by 21 turnovers

Florida State: The Seminoles were dominant for stretches but squandered an 18-point lead. Florida State had a season-high 12 steals and added eight blocks. This was the Seminoles’ 32nd straight victory at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

UP NEXT

Winthrop: Begins its Big South schedule at UNC Asheville on Saturday.

Florida State: Opens Atlantic Coast Conference play at Virginia on Saturday.