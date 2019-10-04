The eighth-ranked Washington volleyball team lost on the road to USC on Friday night, 25-21, 18-25, 25-19, 25-23.

The Huskies had 30 attack errors (10 more than the Trojans) in hitting just .100 in the Pac-12 match.

Kara Bajema, who has won the last three Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week honors, had 14 kills (and eight errors) and 11 digs for the Huskies (10-3, 1-2 Pac-21), and Samantha Drechsel added 11 kills (and seven errors). Shayne McPherson had 19 digs.

Brooke Botkin had 19 kills and seven digs for USC (8-5, 2-1). Khalia Lanier added 15 kills.

The loss takes some of the air out of UW’s road win over No. 1 Stanford on Sunday.

UW heads to first-place UCLA on Sunday. UCLA beat USC in five sets to open the season.

More volleyball

• Jenny Mosser had 14 kills as UCLA cruised past Washington State (12-3, 1-2 Pac-12) in Los Angeles, 25-20, 25-17, 25-18.

Soccer

• The Seattle U women opened Western Athletic Conference play with a 4-1 win at Chicago State. Holly Rothering scored twice for the Redhawks (5-6-1), who had 41 shots, their most in a match since rejoining Division I.

• James Morris had two goals and an assist as the Seattle U men (5-3-2, 2-0 WAC) beat visiting Houston Baptist 5-0.

Hockey

• Ty Smith and Jake McGrew scored two goals each as the Spokane Chiefs beat the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds 5-1. Keltie Jeri-Leon scored for the T-birds.