The Washington Huskies didn’t fare so well in a Pac-12 showdown on the road.

The No. 8 Huskies (16-4, 9-3 Pac-21) were swept by No. 16 UCLA (17-3, 10-2) in Los Angeles on Sunday, 25-21, 25-17, 25-21

Mac May had 18 kills and three blocks to lead the Bruins.

Samantha Drechsel had 10 kills, and Claire Hoffman added 10 kills, two blocks and four digs for the Huskies.

The win gives the Bruins a one-game lead over the Huskies in the Pac-12 standings.

Utah and Washington State are tied for third.

Zags men win exhibition opener

In his debut as Gonzaga’s acting men’s basketball head coach, Brian Michaelson didn’t seem to pull any of the wrong strings, leading the Bulldogs to a 115-62 blowout exhibition win over the Mountaineers of the NAIA’s Cascade Collegiate Conference.

Advertising

Michaelson, a former GU walk-on who enters year No. 9 as an assistant at his alma mater, will spell Mark Few twice more, against Lewis-Clark State in an exhibition and Dixie State in the season opener, before the Bulldogs’ head coach returns from a three-game suspension following a DUI.

Playing in front of a sold-out crowd for the first time since the 2019-20 season, the Zags (0-0) never trailed and led by as many as 55 points late in the second half. GU forced 25 turnovers and turned that into a 38-3 advantage in points off turnovers.

Julian Strawther had game-highs of 18 points and nine rebounds for the top-ranked Zags.

Men’s Soccer

• Four different Redhawks scored as Seattle U (11-7-0, 7-3-0 WAC) clinched a Western Athletic Conference tournament berth with a 4-1 win vs. visiting Chicago State (2-12-3, 0-8-2).

• No. 2 Washington (12-1-1, 4-1-1 Pac-12) ended in a scoreless draw against visiting Stanford (5-6-5, 2-4-3) as both sides combined for two shots on goal.

Women’s soccer

• Margie Detrizio scored her second goal in overtime to lift Washington State (12-2-4, 6-1-3 Pac-120 past visiting Oregon State 3-2. Sydney Pulver scored on a penalty kick in the 89th minute for the Cougars to send the game into OT. McKenna Martinez scored twice for the Beavers (11-7-0, 3-7-0).

• Olivia Van Der Jagt set the Washington women’s record for most games played with her 87th as she recorded an assist as the Huskies (6-7-4, 4-3-3 Pac-12) cruised past Oregon 3-1.

More volleyball

• Kalyah Williams had 12 kills and three blocks, and Magda Jehlarova added 12 kills and four blocks as visiting Washington State (14-8, 8-4 Pac-12) cruised past USC 25-21, 25-23, 25-14.