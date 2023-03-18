No. 8 Washington dropped the second game of its Pac-12 series vs. No. 3 UCLA on Saturday 4-0 in Los Angeles.

The series is tied 1-1 heading into Sunday’s rubber match.

Washington (22-5, 3-2 Pac-12) was held to two singles.

Megan Faraimo improved to 12-1 after striking out five and walking one over seven innings for the Bruins (26-3, 3-2). Jordan Woolery was 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBI for UCLA.

Sunday’s game is at noon on Pac-12 Networks.

More Softball

• Jocelynn De La Cruz was 1 for 2 with two RBI, but Seattle U (20-9, 1-2) lost the rubber match of the WAC series 12-4 to visiting Tarleton State (17-14, 2-1).

Baseball

• Cam Clayton was 2 for 5 with a homer and three RBI as Washington (13-4) handed visiting Rhode Island (4-10) a 12-6 defeat to even their nonconference series at 1-1.

• Nestor German gave up three hits over three shutout innings as Seattle U (3-12, 1-4 WAC) handed visiting Utah Valley (12-8, 1-1) a 14-0 loss in a game that lasted seven innings. German struck out 12 and walked two.

Advertising

• Brandham Ponce was 3 for 5 with three RBI, but Washington State (14-4, 3-2 Pac-12) lost to visiting Oregon (10-7, 2-3).

Gymnastics

• Washington tied for sixth in the Pac-12 championships in West Valley City, Utah. UW competed in the first session and tied with Stanford for second at 196.375. Utah won its third title in a row at 197.925.

Soccer

• Jess Fishlock scored in the 18th minute as visiting OL Reign beat Portland 1-0 to wrap up the preseason.

Hockey

• Kyle Crnkovic scored twice in the third period to lift the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds to a 4-2 win over the Portland Winterhawks. Reid Schaefer had two assists in the third period for Seattle.

• Aidan Sutter had two assists and as a goal as the Everett Silvertips beat the visiting Vancouver Giants 4-1.