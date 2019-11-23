SPOKANE – Gonzaga freshman forward Drew Timme didn’t like a recent trend where the No. 8 Zags started slowly in games against Texas A&M and Texas-Arlington.

“We’ve started off slow and given some teams hope,” Timme said. “Good teams don’t do that.”

Gonzaga got out quickly on Saturday night and pounded Cal State Bakersfield 77-49.

“We played real good defense in this game,” said Timme, who scored 11 points and was one of five Zags in double figures. “We just got up and pressured. It was physical. That’s the kind of game we like.”

Gonzaga hounded the Roadrunners into 40% shooting and 27 turnovers.

Zags coach Mark Few said Timme is “a breath of fresh air.”

“He’s always giving you great effort and great toughness, on both ends,” Few said.

Filip Petrusev scored 15 points, Killian Tillie added 13, and Admon Gilder and Joel Ayayi each added 10 for Gonzaga (6-0), which has won 26 straight regular season games, the longest streak in the nation.

Justin Edler-Davis scored 11 points for Cal State Bakersfield (2-4), which has never beaten a ranked opponent.

Gonzaga shot 44.9%, but made 25 of 39 free throws and committed just 10 turnovers.