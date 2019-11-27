Florida State (6-5) at No. 8 Florida (9-2, No. 11 CFP), Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST (SEC Network).

Line: Florida by 18.

Series record: Florida leads 35-26-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Florida is looking to end a four-game losing streak against archrival Florida State in Gainesville. The Gators also can win 10 games in consecutive years for the first time since 2009 and move a step closer to potentially securing a New Year’s Six bowl. Florida State would improve its bowl landing spot with a win and strengthen interim coach Odell Haggins’ case for replacing Willie Taggart.

KEY MATCHUP

Florida’s run defense versus FSU standout Cam Akers, who has 1,042 yards rushing and 17 total touchdowns this season. Akers ranks sixth in school history with 2,772 yards on the ground and seventh with 26 rushing touchdowns.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Florida State: James Blackman has thrown for a combined 592 yards and five TD passes in the last two games, both wins under Haggins.

Florida: Linebacker Jon Greenard leads the team with 12 tackles for loss, including six sacks, and could wreak havoc on an FSU offensive line that allowed nine sacks against Miami and eight against North Carolina State.

FACTS & FIGURES

Florida State has won seven of the last nine in the series. … This is the seventh time since 1995 that the game has featured a double-digit point spread. The favorite has won — and covered — in the previous six (2000-01, 2007-09, 2013). … Haggins is 4-0 as FSU’s interim coach, including a 2-0 mark to close out 2017. … FSU is one of two teams nationally that haven’t given up a 30-yard run this season. … Florida has won seven in a row at home. … It’s “Senior Day” for the Gators, who will recognize 13 scholarship seniors. The list includes Greenard, running back Lamical Perine, linebacker David Reese, defensive linemen Adam Shuler and Jabari Zuniga, and receivers Tyrie Cleveland, Josh Hammond, Van Jefferson and Freddie Swain.

