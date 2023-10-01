The No. 7 Washington State (14-1, 4-0 Pac-12) volleyball team had 13 blocks and nine aces to beat No. 6 Oregon 25-14, 20-25, 29-17, 25-23 in Eugene, Ore., on Sunday afternoon.

The win snapped a seven-match win streak for the Ducks (13-2, 3-1).

Iman Isanovic led the Cougars with 14 kills and nine digs, and Magda Jehlarova had 13 kills and seven blocks.

Pia Timmer had 13 kills and eight digs for WSU, and she closed the match with an ace.

“At the end, I honestly thought we were going five. It was getting rugged out there, it was like pulling teeth,” associate head coach Burdette Greeny said. “I think when both teams see each other this much, as the match goes on you’re just trying to probe and trying to find things, and I don’t think we were fully clicking all day.”

Morgan Lewis had 13 kills to lead the Ducks.

• Washington (10-5, 1-3) earned its first Pac-12 win with a 20-25, 25-10, 26-24, 26-24 win at Oregon State (5-9, 0-4).

Madi Endlsey had 18 kills, and Kierstyn Barton added 17 digs for the Huskies. May Pertofsky had 16 kills and four bocks.

Megan Sheridan had 14 kills for the Beavers.

Men’s soccer

• Nico Wiskel and Lennard Fock scored as No. 23 Seattle U (7-2-2, 2-0-0 WAC) cruised past visiting Air Force (0-10-1, 0-2-0) 2-0.

• Braudílio Rodrigues scored twice as the Tacoma Defiance beat the Houston Dynamo 2 in the USL NEXT Pro Western Conference quarterfinals 4-3 at Starfire Stadium in Tukwila. The win gave the Defiance the right to host the semifinals next weekend. The day and opponent are still to be announced.

Women’s soccer

• Carolina Penner scored twice as Seattle U (3-8-1, 1-2-0 WAC) turned back visiting Stephen F. Austin (1-11-1, 0-3-1) 2-0.

• Washington (5-4-2, 0-3-0 Pac-12) fell behind in the sixth minute and went on to lose to No. 10 USC (7-2-0, 3-0-0) at Husky Soccer Stadium 3-0.

• Lexi Wright scored twice as No. 5 UCLA (9-1-0, 3-0-0 Pac-12) blanked No. 23 Washington State (7-4-0, 0-3-0) in Pullman 2-0.