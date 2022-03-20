The No. 7 Washington softball team lost its series at California, losing the rubber match 6-5 on Sunday.

Kinsey Fielder was 2 for 4 with homer and four RBI for the Huskies (20-7, 1-2 Pac-12). Baylee Klingler was the only other Husky to get a hit, going 1 for 4.

Tatum Anzaldo was 3 for 4 for the Golden Bears (20-9, 2-1).

Kelley Lynch gave up two runs on three hits in three innings. She struck out five. Gabbie Plain gave up four runs in three innings on four hits. She walked six and picked up the loss in relief.

UW sweeps WSU

Washington (12-8, 4-2 Pac-12) completed a three-game baseball sweep of visiting Washington State (9-10, 1-5) on Sunday, winning the finale 14-3.

Coby Morales was 2 for 4 with three RBI, and Johnny Tincher was 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBI.

Jack Smith had half of the Cougars’ hits, going 2 for 3 with a three-run double.

Hockey

• Olen Zellweger had four assists, and Michael Gut had a goal and two assists as Everett Silverips beat the visiting Spokane Chiefs 6-3.

• Three different players scored as the Portland Winterhawks blanked the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds 3-0. Seattle scored one goal over two games over the weekend.