Memphis (3-1, 2-1 American) at No. 7 Cincinnati (4-0, 2-0), Saturday at noon ET (ESPN).

Line: Cincinnati by 6 1/2.

Series record: Memphis leads 23-13.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Cincinnati is looking to avenge two losses to the Tigers in the span of eight days last season, including a 29-24 defeat in the American Athletic Conference championship game. While the Bearcats are hoping to keep alive their hopes of earning a College Football Playoff berth, Memphis needs a win to remain in the AAC title race. The Tigers have beaten the Bearcats five straight times.

KEY MATCHUP

Memphis QB Brady White vs. Cincinnati’s defensive line. White passed for a combined 486 yards and three TDs in the two meetings with the Bearcats last season. He will face a Cincinnati defensive line that Tigers coach Ryan Silverfield calls the best in the AAC. The Bearcats have 10 sacks, led by junior defensive end Myjai Sanders’ 3 1/2.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Memphis: Junior wide receiver Calvin Austin III is coming off a career game. He had six catches for a career-high 184 yards and a touchdown in the Tigers’ 41-29 win over Temple.

Cincinnati: Junior quarterback Desmond Ridder’s 179 rushing yards last week were a school-record for a quarterback. His 91-yard TD run put the game away in the fourth quarter. He also passed for 126 yards and a touchdown.

FACTS & FIGURES

Cincinnati has its first top-10 AP ranking since the final poll of the 2009 season when the Bearcats were fourth. … Cincinnati has won 16 straight at home, a school-record and the fifth-longest active streak among FBS schools. … The Tigers went a month between games due to COVID-19. After beating Arkansas State on Sept. 5, they did not play again until a loss to SMU on Oct. 3. … Memphis hasn’t defeated a top-10 opponent since beating No. 6 Tennessee 21-17 in 1996. The Tigers’ last road win over a top-10 team came on Sept. 13, 1975 when they beat No. 7 Auburn 31-20.