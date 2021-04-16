Gabbie Plain stuck out 12 over five shutout innings, giving up two hits and no walks, as No. 6 Washington (32-5, 10-2 Pac-12) blanked No. 4 Oregon (27-6, 6-4) in a five-inning game 8-0 in Seattle on Friday.

• Seattle U split a doubleheader with visiting California Baptist, losing the opener 3-4 and winning the nightcap 2-0.

Basketball

• Tyler Linhardt, a 6-foot-7 forward from King’s High School, chose the UW men’s team after receiving scholarship offers from Washington State, Boise State, Portland and Eastern Washington.

Baseball

• Justin Mazzone hit two two-run homers as visiting Seattle U (11-16) beat No. 24 Sacramento State 6-0 for its first win vs. a ranked team since 2014.

• Christian Jones homered and drove in three as Washington (13-16) beat visiting Texas State 10-5.

• Alex Jacob threw a no-hitter, striking out 12 and walking two as visiting Gonzaga beat Pepperdine 10-0.

• Jack Smith went 4 for 4 with three RBI as Washington State crushed visiting No. 13 Arizona State 21-2.

Women’s Soccer

• No. 24 Washington (9-3-3, 5-3-3 Pac-12) ended the regular season with a 0-0 tie at Washington State (6-3-3, 2-2-3).

• Claire Neder and Sophia Chilczuk each scored twice as Seattle Pacific (4-0) beat visiting Western Oregon 5-0.

Hockey

• Cole Fonstad and Gage Goncalves had two goals and an assist each as the Everett Silvertips beat the Seattle Thunderbirds on the road 5-3.