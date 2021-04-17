The No. 6 Washington softball team split a Pac-12 doubleheader with No. 4 Oregon on Saturday in Seattle.

The Huskies (33-6, 11-3 Pac-12) won the opener 4-2, taking the lead for good on Sis Bates’ two-run single in the fourth inning.

Gabbie Plain improved to 22-0 after striking out six, giving up seven hits and two walks.

Oregon (28-7, 7-5) won the nightcap 10-1, ending the game early with a six-run fifth inning.

Rachel Cid put the Ducks up 4-0 in the third with a grand slam.

Washington goes for the win in the four-game series Sunday.

Stanford takes title from UW men

The No. 6 Washington men’s soccer team (10-3, 7-3 Pac-12) lost to No. 8 Stanford 1-0 in overtime in Seattle to wrap up the regular season Saturday.

Zach Ryan scored in the 97th minute for the Cardinal (9-2-1, 7-2-1), which took the league title with the win and relegated UW to second.

Only one of the last 12 meetings between the two teams was not a one-goal game or a tie.

women’s soccer

• Seattle U (12-5-2) lost 1-0 to Utah Valley (13-4-3) in the Western Athletic Conference tournament in Phoenix. Cassidy McCormick scored on a penalty kick in the 76th minute for the Wolverines.

• Claire Neder scored twice for the second consecutive game and Sophie Beadle had two assists as Seattle Pacific (5-0) beat Western Oregon 4-0.

Baseball

• Will Simpson was 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBI as Washington (14-16) beat Texas State 6-3 and will go for a series sweep Sunday.

• Seattle U swept No. 24 Sacramento State in a doubleheader in Bellevue, winning the opener 3-0 and the nightcap 7-0. The Redhawks have won the first three games of the four-game series by a combined 14-0.

• Daniel Susac was 3 for 5, homering twice, with seven RBI as No. 13 Arizona (22-11, 8-6 Pac-12) handled Washington State (17-13, 5-9) in Pullman 13-8.

Softball

• Behind a two-hitter from Carley Nance, Seattle U (19-17, 6-3 WAC) beat California Baptist 3-0 to take a Western Athletic Conference series.

Rugby

• The Seattle Seawolves fell to 1-4 after a 52-7 loss to the Toronto Arrows in Marietta, Georgia. Fullback Ben Cima had the lone conversion for the Seawolves.

Rowing

• The Washington men’s team won all nine races it had in two regattas. The Huskies won six races against Stanford at Redwood Shores, California, and won three against Santa Clara in the Oakland Estuary.

Hockey

• Keltie Jeri-Leon scored, but the Seattle Thunderbirds lost at Portland, 3-1. The T-birds were scheduled to host the Tri-City Americans on Wednesday, but the Western Hockey League announced that team activities for the Americans have been shut down because of COVID-19.