KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Joey Halzle has been promoted from quarterbacks coach to the sixth-ranked Volunteers’ new offensive coordinator, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel announced Thursday.

Halzle will continue coaching quarterbacks while replacing Alex Golesh, who was hired in early December as the new coach at South Florida. Heupel said Halzle has been instrumental in the Vols’ record-setting offensive success over their first two seasons, and he’s known Halzle for more than 15 years.

“He has complete knowledge of our aggressive offensive identity and principles,” Heupel said in a statement. “Having played and coached at this level, he understands how to connect with players and will continue to make a significant impact in recruiting.”

Halzle coached quarterbacks the past two seasons, when Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton combined for 70 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Tennessee set 13 team offensive records in going 11-2 for the program’s first 11-win season since 2001 and capped the season with a 31-14 win over No. 7 Clemson in the Orange Bowl.

New records included 599 total points, 46.1 points averaged per game, 6,832 yards of total offense and 525.5 yards offense per game. The Vols also had a program-low three interceptions. Tennessee led the nation in scoring offense, total offense and team passing efficiency.

Halzle has worked with Heupel for 14 seasons, starting at Oklahoma where Halzle also played quarterback from 2006 to 2008.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL