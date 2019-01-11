TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Alanna Smith scored 25 points and DiJonai Carrington hit a momentum-changing half-court shot to end the third quarter, helping No. 6 Stanford hold off No. 19 Arizona State 72-65 on Friday night.

Stanford (13-1, 3-0 Pac-12) dominated the first half to lead by 12 before Arizona State (11-4, 2-2) charged back in the third quarter.

The Sun Devils pulled within 48-47, but Carrington buried a half-court shot at the buzzer to kick off a 9-0 Cardinal run. She finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Charnea Johnson-Chapman had 16 points for the Sun Devils, who went 4 of 19 from the 3-point arc.

NO. 15 MARQUETTE 91, VILLANOVA 55

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Natisha Hiedeman scored 24 points to lead No. 15 Marquette.

Danielle King made all eight shots to finish with 17 points and Erika Davenport had 16 points and 11 rebounds for her third double-double for the Golden Eagles (13-3, 4-0 Big East).

Mary Gedaka had 14 points and Kelly Jekot 13 for Villanova (10-5, 2-3).

ARIZONA 60, NO. 24 CALIFORNIA 55

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Aari McDonald set a school record by scoring more than 30 points for the fifth time this season, leading Arizona to the upset of No. 24 California.

McDonald shot 7 for 8 from the line in the final minute and finished with 36 points. She moved past her coach, Adia Barnes, for the most 30-point games in a season. She matched a career high with five 3-points, shot 11 of 17 from the field and 9 for 11 from the line.

Arizona (13-2, 3-1 Pac-12) was coming off a loss at Utah that snapped its school record 11-game winning streak.

Kristine Anigwe finished with 19 points, 20 rebounds and seven blocked shots for the Golden Bears (10-4, 1-2).

___

