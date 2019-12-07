PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyasha Harris scored 21 points and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan added 15 to help No. 6 South Carolina beat Temple 78-71 on Saturday.

This was the Gamecocks’ first game since knocking off then-No. 2 Baylor in the finale of the Paradise Jam Tournament in the U.S. Virgin Islands over Thanksgiving weekend.

South Carolina (9-1) trailed 49-48 late in the third quarter before scoring the final five points of the period. The Gamecocks kept the momentum going to start the fourth quarter, extending the advantage to 69-54 on Herbert Harrigan’s layup with 4:21 left in the game.

Temple (5-5) got within 74-68 when Emani Mayo converted a four-point play with 48.5 seconds left. Harris converted two free throws 10 seconds later and the Gamecocks weren’t threatened again.

Marissa Mackins scored a career-high 26 points to lead the Owls. Mia Davis added 14 points and 13 rebounds.

A short-handed Temple set the tone playing gritty defense. The Owls were down 33-22 before closing the half on a 11-4 run to get within four at the break. They scored the first six points after the half to take a 39-37 lead — the first of the game for Temple as Mackins hit consecutive 3-pointers. The third quarter was back and forth before

The Owls were missing starting point guard Ashley Jones, who averages 17.3 points and 5.6 rebounds. She’s sidelined with a concussion.

HONORING DAWN: South Carolina boosters Kenneth and Cyndi Long partnered with coach Dawn Staley’s Innersole program to donate 100 pairs of sneakers and coats to Philadelphia area youth. Staley, who grew up in North Philadelphia, will head to the Hank Gathers Recreation Center with the Longs after the game for the ceremony.

TIP-INS:

South Carolina leads the all-time series 5-0 over Temple. Staley complied a 172-80 record at Temple when she was the coach from 2000-08. Tonya Cardoza succeeded Staley and is 216-152 in her 12 years at the school. …. Before the game Cardoza presented Davis with a ball to commemorate her 1,000th career point that she scored against UConn on Nov. 17.

UP NEXT:

South Carolina: hosts Purdue on Dec. 15.

Temple: hosts Villanova on Tuesday

