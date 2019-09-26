Texas Tech (2-1) at No. 6 Oklahoma (3-0), Saturday at 12 p.m. EDT (FOX).

Line: Oklahoma by 27.

Series record: Oklahoma leads 20-6.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Oklahoma has lost ground in the AP poll the past two weeks, despite remaining undefeated. Without a significant non-conference win, there is no room for a loss — or even for a bad day. The Sooners need to win convincingly to maintain consideration among the nation’s elite. Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts needs another strong outing to remain among the Heisman Trophy favorites.

KEY MATCHUP

Oklahoma’s running game vs. Texas Tech’s run defense. Oklahoma ranks second nationally in rushing with 324.3 yards per game. The Red Raiders will need to contain Hurts as a runner. He averages 124.3 yards per game, 10th nationally. If the Sooners establish the run, Oklahoma receivers Charleston Rambo and CeeDee Lamb could eventually take advantage when the Sooners shift gears and look for big plays in the passing game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Texas Tech: QB Jett Duffey. He’s Tech’s most experienced active quarterback now that Alan Bowman is out with a shoulder injury. Bowman leads the Big 12 with 340 yards passing per game. The Sooners will have to deal with Duffey, a dual threat who had success against them last year.

Oklahoma: RB Kennedy Brooks. The Sooners’ preseason All-Big 12 running back has gotten off to a slow start, but he’s due for a breakout game. He did most of his damage last season during Big 12 play.

FACTS & FIGURES

Oklahoma leads the nation in total offense with 676.7 yards per game. Oklahoma ranks seventh nationally in passing offense. … Oklahoma beat Texas Tech 51-46 last year. Trey Sermon ran for 206 yards and three touchdowns in that meeting. … RB Armand Shyne leads Tech with 238 yards rushing. … Texas Tech coach Matt Wells is from Sallisaw, Oklahoma.

