BOSTON (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 23 points to move into second place on Notre Dame’s all-time scoring list, and the sixth-ranked Fighting Irish coasted to a 97-47 victory over Boston College on Wednesday night.

Brianna Turner scored 19 and Jessica Shepard had 16 points and 12 rebounds for Notre Dame (23-3, 10-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). Jackie Young scored 15 with 10 rebounds for the Irish, who led by 29 at the half and mounted a 23-0 run that left them with an 88-29 lead after three quarters.

Taylor Soule scored 11 points for BC (14-11, 3-9). The Eagles were outscored 58-32 in the paint, 23-6 on second-chance points, and 22-11 in transition.

Notre Dame scored the first eight points of the game and never trailed. The Irish opened a 10-point lead less than four minutes in, made it 20 points with seven minutes left in the second quarter and led by 29, 51-22, at the half.

It was a 30-point lead on the first basket of the second half, 40 points less than four minutes later and 50 points 2 1/2 minutes after that. Notre Dame led 83-27 when Emma Guy made a hook shot to end a 5 minute, 55 second drought and end the 23-0 run.

By then, the only suspense was how quickly Ogunbowale would surpass current assistant coach Beth Morgan Cunningham’s 2,322 career points. Ogunbowale, who entered the game needing 21 to tie, moved into second behind Skylar Diggins (2,357 points) with a 3-point play midway through the third quarter.

BC missed its first 10 attempts from 3-point range until Milan Bolden-Morris sank one with 6:44 left in the second quarter.

