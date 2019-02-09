RENO, Nev. (AP) — Trey Porter had 20 points and nine rebounds as No. 6 Nevada avenged its only loss of the season in a dominating 91-62 win over New Mexico on Saturday.

In a reversal of its 27-point defeat last month, Nevada (23-1, 10-1 Mountain West) jumped to a 25-4 lead and led 51-26 at halftime.

Caleb Martin scored 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting, and Jordan Caroline had 13 points and 13 rebounds. Jazz Johnson added 13 points, and Tre’Shawn Thurman finished with 10.

Nevada shot 50 percent, while New Mexico shot 33.3 percent.

Nevada converted 20 turnovers by New Mexico into 22 points.

The Wolf Pack outrebounded the Lobos 49-35. Nevada won points in the paint, 42-20, and converted 17 of 24 free throws.

Makuach Maluach led New Mexico (10-13, 4-7) with 19 points.

After scoring a career-high 27 points against Nevada last month, guard Anthony Mathis was held to six points on 2-of-8 shooting.

BIG PICTURE

New Mexico: After picking up its 85-58 blowout win Jan. 5 against Nevada — its largest victory against a top-10 team in program history — the Lobos lost the rematch and seventh in the last nine.

Nevada: The Wolf Pack, one of four teams in the nation with one loss, dominated the rematch Saturday, extended its nine-game win streak and maintained sole possession of first place in the conference.

UP NEXT

New Mexico: Home against San Jose State on Wednesday.

Nevada: At Wyoming on Saturday.

