EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Erin Boley scored a career-high 28 points and Sabrina Ionescu had 20 points and 10 assists to help No. 5 Oregon outlast Washington 84-71 on Friday night.

Satou Sabally added 17 points and 12 rebounds as the Ducks (12-1, 1-0) opened defense of their Pac-12 title with their fifth consecutive victory. Ruthy Hebard had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

After the Huskies (7-7, 0-2) pulled within one point in the fourth quarter, Oregon finished on an 18-6 run. Sabally’s corner 3-pointer off Ionescu’s assist put the Ducks up 80-69 with 45 seconds left.

Alexis Griggsby led Washington with a career-high 26 points off the bench, and Amber Melgoza had 23.

NO. 11 OREGON STATE 76, WASHINGTON STATE 69

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Taya Corosdale’s 3-pointer with two minutes left gave No. 11 Oregon State the lead and began a 12-4 game-ending run in the Beavers’ victory over Washington State.

Mikayla Pivec scored 14 points, Slocum 12 and Aleah Goodman 10 for Oregon State (7-6, 1-1 Pac-12).

Borislava Hristova scored 24 points for Washington State (11-2, 1-0), and Chanelle Molina had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

UCLA 84, NO. 18 CALIFORNIA 79, OT

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Michaela Onyenwere scored 29 points and forced overtime with a putback, and UCLA beat California.

The Bruins (9-5, 2-0 Pac-12) scored the first five points of overtime and held on from there, making all six free throws in final 24 seconds.

Kennedy Burke added 19 points, and Lajahna Drummer had 14 points and nine rebounds. Kristine Anigwe had 32 points and 14 rebounds for the Bears (9-3, 0-1).

NO. 20 MARQUETTE 96, NO. 24 DEPAUL 63

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Natisha Hiedeman tied her career high with 32 points to help Marquette beat DePaul.

Hiedeman made five 3-pointers and had eight rebounds, six assists and six steals for the Golden Eagles (11-3, 2-0 Big East) Amani Wilborn added 20 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Mart’e Grays had 23 points and 10 rebounds for DePaul (10-4, 1-1).

NO. 22 ARIZONA STATE 65, UTAH 63

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Reili Richardson hit an off-balance 20-foot bank shot as time ran out to lift Arizona State past Utah, knocking the Utes from the ranks of the unbeaten.

Utah (12-1, 1-1 Pac-12) came into the game as was one of four undefeated Division I teams left in the nation — Louisville, NC State and Ohio are the others.

Courtney Ekmark led Arizona State (10-3, 1-1) with 15 points.

Huff had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Utah.

