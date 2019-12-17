COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kaleb Wesson had 18 points and 10 rebounds as No. 5 Ohio State bounced back from its first loss of the season and beat Southeast Missouri State 80-48 on Tuesday night.

Ohio State (10-1) was playing two days after it dropped an 84-71 decision at Minnesota. That loss led to the Buckeyes dropping two spots in the AP Top 25 poll.

The Buckeyes played their second straight game without sophomore guard Duane Washington Jr., who was sidelined with an apparent rib injury. Washington is the team’s second-leading scorer at 11.4 points per game.

Andre Wesson scored 14 points, while Kyle Young and D.J. Carton each had 10 points for the Buckeyes.

D.Q. Nicholas and Isaiah Gable each had 10 points for Southeast Missouri State (3-8).

NO. 13 DAYTON 71, NORTH TEXAS 58

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Jalen Crutcher and Ryan Mikesell scored 16 points apiece, and Dayton finally shook free at the end to beat North Texas.

The Flyers (9-1) took the court with their highest ranking since December 1968, when they made it as high as No. 6. A sloppy second half kept it close.

Dayton turned it over eight times in the second half, helping North Texas (4-7) cut the lead to nine points with six minutes left. Crutcher hit an unguarded 3-pointer that blunted the comeback, and the Mean Green fell short in their bid for a fourth all-time win over a ranked team.

Javion Hamlet had 19 points, and Zachary Simmons added 18 for North Texas.

NO. 19 FLORIDA STATE 98, NORTH FLORIDA 81

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Balsa Koprivica scored 15 points and fellow big man Dominik Olejniczak added 11 as Florida State beat North Florida.

The 7-footers were able to capitalize on their height advantage, making shots in the lane and leading the Seminoles to a 39-27 rebounding edge. Koprivica was 6 of 8 from the floor, while Olejniczak went 5 for 7.

M.J. Walker had 11 points, one of seven Seminoles who scored in double figures. Florida State (9-2) has won 12 straight home games in a streak that dates to the 2018-19 season.

Ivan Gandia-Rosa scored 23 points, knocking down four 3-pointers, for North Florida (7-6).

