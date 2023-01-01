SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Olivia Miles and KK Bransford scored 17 points apiece as No. 5 Notre Dame dominated Atlantic Coast Conference foe Boston College 85-48 on Sunday.

Miles had six rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Bransford produced a career-best in scoring.

Sonia Citron tallied 15 points to go with six rebounds and four assists for the Fighting Irish (12-1, 3-0).

Andrea Daley scored 17 points and Taina Mair had 10, while Maria Gakeng blocked six shots for Boston College (11-5, 1-2).

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: The Irish scored 85 points or more for the 10th time in 2022-23 and extended the team’s win streak to six. Notre Dame beat visiting Merrimack 108-44 on Dec. 10.

Boston College: A win for the Eagles would have been the first at Notre Dame since 2020 and the first victory against a top-five opponent since defeating then-No. 2 Ohio State in the 2006 NCAA Tournament.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: Continues Atlantic Coast Conference play at No. 13 North Carolina on Jan. 8. The Irish beat the Tar Heels 70-65 in South Bend in 2021-22.

Boston College: Visits No. 6 North Carolina State on Thursday. The Eagles lost 85-78 to the Wolfpack in 2021-22.

___

