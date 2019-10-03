Utah State (3-1) at No. 5 LSU (4-0), Saturday at 12 p.m. EDT (SECN).

Line: LSU by 27 1/2.

Series record: LSU leads 2-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

LSU must win its final nonconference game of the season if the Tigers want to maintain a top-five ranking and remain firmly in contention for a College Football Playoff bid. Utah State seeks a statement victory but otherwise wants to get out of Death Valley in good health before resuming Mountain West Conference play.

KEY MATCHUP

Utah State QB Jordan Love and the Aggies’ fast-paced, spread offense against LSU’s banged-up defense. With several defensive starters missing, LSU has been giving up 320 yards and 23.3 points per game. Utah State’s offense has been averaging 533 yards 38.5 points per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Utah State: LB David Woodward has forced a nation-best four fumbles in four games this season to go with 55 tackles, including 3 1/2 tackles for loss.

LSU: Joe Burrow has gotten the attention of Heisman Trophy voters with 100 completions for 1,520 yards and 17 TDs this season.

FACTS & FIGURES

Utah State is 19-4 in its last 23 games under coach Gary Andersen. … Utah State has scored 20 or more points in 21 straight games, the third-longest active streak in the nation behind Oklahoma (45) and Ohio State (32). … Junior WR Savon Scarver leads the nation in kickoff return average at 41.4 yards. Scarver also led the nation in that category last season with 33.7 yards per return. … LSU is 4-0 for the 11th time since 2003. … The Tigers defeated Utah State 38-17 in 1993 and 31-14 in 2001. … LSU has scored 45 or more points in the first four games of a season for the first time in school history and LSU leads the nation in scoring offense at 57.8 points per game. … LSU has completed 24 TD drives this season in less than three minutes.

