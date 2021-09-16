Kent State (1-1) at No. 5 Iowa (2-0), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EDT (Big Ten Network).

Line: Iowa by 22 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Iowa leads 2-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Iowa is coming off fantastic wins over Indiana and Iowa State and now gets what should be a couple of breathers before resuming Big Ten play at Maryland on Oct. 2. Kent State is playing its second top-10 opponent in three games, having lost its opener 41-10 at Texas A&M. The Golden Flashes are 0-17 against the Big Ten.

KEY MATCHUP

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras is yet to hit his stride and will be going against a Kent State defense that has a nation-leading eight interceptions. Petras is the second-lowest rated Big Ten QB and needs to step up before what figures to be a challenging October.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kent State: QB Dustin Crum must be at his best against one of the nation’s top defenses. The 2020 first-team All-MAC pick is averaging 6.8 yards per carry. He needs to be sharper as a passer. He threw a couple game-turning interceptions against Texas A&M.

Iowa: RB Tyler Goodson should have a chance to get untracked with the return of offensive lineman Kyler Schott from injury. Goodson has been running behind a young line. Take away his 56-yard run against Indiana, and he’s averaging 2.5 yards on 39 carries.

FACTS & FIGURES

Iowa has won eight straight games, scoring at least 25 points in each game. … The Hawkeyes are going for their 300th win at Kinnick Stadium, which opened in 1929. … Iowa has converted its seven take-aways into 37 points. … Kent State is second nationally in rushing with 360 yards per game. Iowa has held three straight opponents, since last year, under 100 yards on the ground. … The Flashes have been shut out in six of their 17 games against the Big Ten.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25