Ilijah Paul scored the last two goals as the No. 4 Washington men’s soccer team beat Michigan State 4-1 on Friday night at Husky Soccer Stadium.
The Spartans (2-4-1) scored in the first minute on a goal from Jacob Cromer.
Washington (5-0-1) answered with first-half goals from from Lucas Meek and Omar Grey. Meek also had an assist.
Volleyball
• Claire Hoffman has 25 kills over two matches as No. 18 Washington won twice by 3-0 scores vs. North Texas and host Montana State at the Bobcat Invitational in Bozeman, Montana.
• Laura Jansen had 22 kills and Argentina Ung had 57 assists, but Washington State (8-2) lost to No. 22 Pepperdine (9-2) at the Minnesota Diet Coke Classic in Minneapolis 25-18, 17-25, 29-31, 26-24, 15-8.
Women’s soccer
• Hallie Bergford and Monique Nagel scored in the first half as the Seattle U women (3-4-1) won 3-0 on the road vs. Sam Houston State (1-4-1) to open Western Athletic Conference play.
• The OL Reign placed defender Sinclaire Miramontez on the Season-Ending Injury list with a fifth metatarsal fracture in her right foot.
Hydros
• Jimmy Shane drove the U-1 Miss HomeStreet to a record qualifying speed at San Diego Bayfair, posting an average speed of 165.636 mph. The unlimited hydroplane field will compete in match racing on Saturday.
Hockey
• Jacob Wright and Julien Maze each had a goal and an assist as the visiting Everett Silvertips beat the Tri-City Americans 5-4 in a preseason game.
Minors
• Roenis Elias gave up eight runs on nine hits over 62/3 innings as the Tacoma Rainers lost to the Aviators 9-3 in Las Vegas. Elias struck out eight and walked two.
