Western Carolina (0-1) at No. 4 Oklahoma (1-0), Saturday at 7 p.m. EDT (Bally Sports PPV).

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Oklahoma needs to bounce back after a close call against Tulane last Saturday. The Sooners led 37-14 at halftime before holding on to win 40-35. Coach Lincoln Riley said the Sooners need to focus on the process rather than the result. Quarterback Spencer Rattler threw two interceptions last week, and he needs a strong performance to silence his critics. Oklahoma’s defense needs to step up after giving up three touchdown passes to Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt.

KEY MATCHUP

Western Carolina QB Rogan Wells vs. Oklahoma’s defensive line. Wells, a graduate transfer who played for Tusculum in the spring, passed for 275 yards and ran for 67 in the season-opening loss to Eastern Kentucky. He’ll face one of the nation’s most talented defensive fronts.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Western Carolina: RB T.J. Jones. He had 115 yards rushing and a touchdown and 31 yards receiving and a score in the opener. If he gets going, he could make things easier for Wells.

Oklahoma: RB Eric Gray. The transfer from Tennessee is poised for a breakout after netting 27 yards on nine carries in the opener. Riley said Gray just missed some openings and could have broken some long runs in the opener.

FACTS & FIGURES

Western Carolina is 0-59 all-time against FBS teams. … Kennedy Brooks moved from 30th to 24th on the Oklahoma career rushing chart last Saturday. … Kerwin Bell is in his first season as Western Carolina’s coach. He played quarterback at Florida in the 1980s. … Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims had five catches for 117 yards last week. … Western Carolina WR Raphael Williams caught eight passes for 122 yards in the opener.

