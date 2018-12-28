Share story

By
The Associated Press

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Kaila Charles scored 16 of her 23 points in the second half and No. 4 Maryland beat Penn State 77-61 on Friday night in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Stephanie Jones added 17 points, Taylor Mikesell had 13 and Shakira Austin grabbed 11 rebounds for the Terrapins (12-0). Down 57-56 after three quarters, Maryland held Penn State to four fourth-quarter points.

Teniya Page led Penn State (7-5) with 24 points, and Kamaria McDaniel had 16. The Lady Lions lost for the fourth time in seven games.

NO. 10 TENNESSEE 98, MURRAY STATE 77

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rennia Davis had 20 points and 13 rebounds and Tennessee capitalized on its rebounding dominance to breeze past Murray State.

The Lady Volunteers (10-1) outrebounded Murray State 56-24, shot a season-best 50.6 percent and withstood a season-high 23 turnovers. Evelyn Adebayo scored 28 points for Murray State (4-7).

NO. 24 MIAMI 103, FLORIDA A&M 54

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Emese Hof scored 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and had 10 rebounds, and Miami reached 100 points in back-to-back games for the first time in school history.

Kelsey Marshall added 17 for the Hurricanes (12-2). Mya Moye led the Rattlers (2-9) with 18 points.

