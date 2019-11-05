COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — No. 4 Maryland outplayed overmatched Wagner in the season opener, with the Terrapins falling two points shy of tying their all-time scoring record.

Maryland cruised past Wagner 119-56 Tuesday, scoring the most since 121 against Drexel on Dec. 1, 1992.

Kaila Charles, Shakira Austin and Ashley Owusu each had18 points for Maryland. Stephanie Jones scored 17 and Sara Vujacic added 15 before a crowd of several thousand school children for the early tipoff.

“Not bad for a first game,” Maryland coach Brenda Frese said.

The Terrapins ran off a pair of 17-0 runs in the first two quarters. They ended the first half scoring 13 consecutive points for a 68-17 lead.

“We set the tone early,” Frese said. “We came out defensively with just a ton of energy. I thought that first half was one of the better halves I’ve seen.”

Wagner freshman Alex Cowan had 25 points and Emilija Krista Grava added 20.

“They’re a terrific team, well-coached, good players,” Seahawks coach Heather Jacobs said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t take away their strengths.”

OWUSU’S DEBUT: In her first game, 6-foot freshman guard Owusu made quite an impression in front of the shrieking young fans.

“Surprisingly, I wasn’t nervous,” she said.

Along with 18 points, Owusu had nine assists, no turnovers, four steals and three rebounds.

“She came out aggressive,” Frese said. “I love how confident she played. It wasn’t too big a moment for her.”

Taylor Mikesell had 14 points, including four 3-pointers.

“Ashley’s fun to play with,” Mikesell said Owusu, the Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Virginia. “She’s super unselfish. She sees the play before it happens. She hits people before they’re in their spots.”

FRESHMAN PLAY OLDER: Besides Owusu, freshman Faith Masonius and Diamond Miller are expected to play major roles for Maryland.

“We need them to play beyond their years,” Frese said.

WAGNER LOOKS AHEAD

The Seahawks, who play in the Northeast Conference, know they need to cut down on the 31 turnovers.

“We’ve really got to take care of the little things,” Jacobs said.

BIG PICTURE

The Terrapins face a stiff test in their next game, hosting No. 8 South Carolina on Sunday. Maryland plays No. 14 North Carolina State on Dec. 5 and its first Big Ten game against No. 25 Michigan on Dec. 28.

UP NEXT

Wagner: Visit Butler on Saturday.

Maryland: Host No. 8 South Carolina on Sunday.

