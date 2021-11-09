COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Angel Reese had 21 points and 14 rebounds to lead No. 4 Maryland to a 97-67 victory over Longwood on Tuesday.

The Terrapins (1-0) return all five starters from a season ago, although one of them, guard Diamond Miller, missed this game with knee soreness. Maryland still had five players in double figures. Freshman Shyanne Sellers scored 17 points and Ashley Owusu and Mimi Collins had 16 apiece.

Kyla McMakin scored 22 points for Longwood.

The Lancers kept the game close for most of the first half. It was 21-all after one quarter, and Maryland led 32-29 before finishing the second quarter with a 15-5 run. Katie Benzan started the second half with two 3-pointers to push the lead to 19, and it was 76-47 after three.

Although Maryland has plenty of experienced talent returning, the Terps got a nice boost from a freshman in the season opener. Sellers went 7-of-12 shooting and played 30 minutes.

Benzan scored 11 points and made three of Maryland’s nine 3-pointers.

BIG PICTURE

Longwood: The last time these teams met, in 2011, Maryland won 84-38. The final margin was a little closer this time, and it was actually a 19-point game before the Terrapins closed with a 14-3 run. The Lancers are expected to be one of the better teams in the Big South, and they showed why in the first half.

Maryland: The big news out of this game was Miller’s absence. The Terps didn’t need her Tuesday, but with a schedule that includes No. 1 South Carolina, No. 3 Stanford, No. 5 North Carolina State and No. 7 Baylor, they’ll want to be as close to full strength as possible.

UP NEXT

Longwood: The Lancers host Stony Brook on Friday.

Maryland: The Terrapins host Villanova on Friday night, beginning a stretch of five games in 10 days.

