RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Guy hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with two minutes left in overtime to help third-ranked Virginia hold off No. 23 North Carolina State 66-65 on Tuesday night.

Ty Jerome had 12 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Cavaliers (19-1, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). His last assist was the drive-and-kick feed for Guy’s tough corner 3 that broke a 61-all tie.

The Wolfpack (16-5, 4-4) caught a break when De’Andre Hunter fouled Markell Johnson on a desperation 3 for the tie with 0.9 seconds left. But Johnson missed the first free throw, made the second and then sank the third while apparently trying to miss.

Jerome then inbounded the ball to Guy, who flung it to the other end of the court as time expired.

Johnson had 14 points to lead the Wolfpack, who rallied from 14 down early in the second half to force overtime despite shooting 34 percent.

NO. 1 TENNESSEE 92, SOUTH CAROLINA 70.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Admiral Schofield had 20 of his 24 points in the second half to lead Tennessee to its school record-tying 15th straight victory.

Grant Williams added 23 points for the Vols (19-1, 7-0 Southeastern Conference), who saw a double-digit lead cut to 60-58 with 13 minutes to play. Jordan Bone then scored five straight points to start an 18-6 run over the next six minutes that helped Tennessee stay perfect in SEC play.

Tennessee matched its program-best winning streak, which began in January 1915 and lasted through February 1917.

Chris Silva had 28 points — only six the second half — and 10 rebounds for South Carolina, which fell to 1-13 all time against No. 1 opponents.

NO. 9 NORTH CAROLINA 77, GEORGIA TECH 54

ATLANTA (AP) — Cameron Johnson scored 22 points and No. 9 North Carolina won its fourth straight game.

Coby White added 19 points and shot 5 of 9 from 3-point range for North Carolina (16-4, 6-1 ACC).

Abdoulaye Gueye scored 14 points to lead Georgia Tech (11-10, 3-5).

The Tar Heels relied on 3-point shooting, making 13 of 27 shots from beyond the arc.

TEXAS 73, NO. 11 KANSAS 63

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Dylan Osetkowksi scored 16 points and Texas used stifling defense to snap a 10-game losing streak to Kansas.

Texas hadn’t beaten the Jayhawks since 2014.

Texas held Kansas’ leading scorer Dedric Lawson without a point in the first half, and the Jayhawks to their fewest points in a half this season.

Back in the Big 12, Texas (12-9, 4-4) got a much-needed win that also knocked the Jayhawks (16-5, 5-3) out of first place. Kansas has lost three of its last four.

Ochai Agbaji led Kansas with 24 points.

NO. 18 BUFFALO 83, BALL STATE 59

AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — Dontay Caruthers scored 21 points and Buffalo cruised to its 21st straight home victory.

CJ Massinburg had 16 points and nine rebounds, while a smothering defense forced 18 turnovers as the Bulls scored the first seven points and never trailed.

Buffalo (19-2, 7-1 Mid-American Conference) hasn’t dropped a home game since a 73-62 loss to St. Bonaventure on Dec. 2, 2017. The 21-game streak is the second-longest in the nation behind No. 13 Houston’s 30 in a row at home.

K.J. Walton scored 18 before fouling out for Ball State (11-10, 2-6), which dropped its third straight. Cardinals leading scorer Tayler Persons finished 2 of 12 for six points.

NO. 21 MARYLAND 70, NORTHWESTERN 52

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Bruno Fernando had 22 points and 10 rebounds, freshman Jalen Smith scored 14 points and Maryland emphatically ended a two-game skid.

It was the third straight double-double and 13th of the season for Fernando, a 6-foot-10 sophomore who helped Maryland (17-5, 8-3 Big Ten) finish with a 44-28 rebounding advantage.

Anthony Gaines scored 18 points and Dererk Pardon added 14 for the Wildcats (12-9, 3-7). Leading scorer Vic Law missed six of eight shots and finished with five points, 11 below his team-leading average.

NO. 24 WISCONSIN 62, NEBRASKA 51

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Brad Davison scored 10 of his 13 points in the second half and fueled Wisconsin’s decisive surge in the win over Nebraska.

The Badgers (15-6, 7-3 Big Ten) won their fourth straight game.

The Cornhuskers (13-8, 3-7), playing their first game without injured forward Isaac Copeland, lost their fourth straight and sixth in eight games. Their 51 points were a season low.

Ethan Happ and Nate Reuvers scored 10 points apiece for Wisconsin.

Isaiah Roby, who moved from center to power forward in Copeland’s absence, had 18 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks for the Huskers. James Palmer had 14 points and Thomas Allen added 10.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25