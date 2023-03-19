The No. 3 UCLA Bruins scored in every inning Sunday to beat No. 8 Washington 10-2 and to clinch the Pac-12 softball series.

The game ended after six innings because of the mercy rule.

Maya Brady homered and was 3 for 4 with three RBI for UCLA (27-3, 4-2 Pac-12).

Kelley Lynch and Sydney Stewart hit solo homers for the Huskies (22-6, 3-3), who were held to five hits.

The Huskies will host Arizona next weekend.

EWU’s NIT run ends

Bryce Thompson had 22 points in Oklahoma State’s 71-60 victory over Eastern Washington in Stillwater, Oklahoma, in the NIT.

Thompson was 8-of-16 shooting (6 for 11 from three-point range) for the Cowboys (20-15). Tyreek Smith scored 11 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field, and added 10 rebounds. John-Michael Wright shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Eagles (23-11) were led by Angelo Allegri, who recorded 17 points and three steals. Dane Erikstrup added 14 points and two steals for Eastern Washington. Casey Jones also had 11 points and two steals.

Baseball

• Jackson Lind was 2 for 3 with a homer and two RBI as Seattle U (4-12, 2-4 WAC) beat visiting Utah Valley (12-9, 1-2)) to clinch the series, 8-6.

• Jared Engman threw six scoreless innings, giving up three hits and two walks while striking out four as Washington (14-4) beat Rhode Island (4-11) in the rubber match of the series, 15-5.

• Washington State (14-5, 3-3 Pac-12) dropped the rubber match of the series 13-7 to visiting Oregon (11-7, 3-3).

Hockey

• Berkly Catton scored the game winner for the Spokane Chiefs as they turned back the visiting Everett Silvertips 3-2. Jackson Berezowski had a goal and an assist for Everett.

Tennis

• The No. 21 Washington women (12-3) remained undefeated (4-0) in conference play after a 4-3 win over visiting Arizona.