No. 3 UCLA finished off a softball sweep of No. 9 Washington on Sunday, winning the finale 5-4 at Husky Softball Stadium.

The loss put the UW losing streak at five games.

Madison Huskey was 2 for 2 with a homer and an RBI for the Huskies (20-10, 1-5 Pac-12).

Delanie Wisz was 2 for 2 with a homer and two RBI for the Bruins (28-3, 6-0).

Basketball

• Verbal Commits reported that walk-on Gonzaga guard Will Graves has entered the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer. The 6-foot-5, 185-pound guard is the youngest son of former Gonzaga women’s coach Kelly Graves, now at the University of Oregon.

More softball

• Seattle U (18-14, 4-2 WAC) set program records with 16 runs and 25 hits in a 16-7 win at Utah State (11-13, 2-4). Tai Wilson was 4 for 5 with an RBI and Brooke Milder was 3 for 4 with four RBI for the Redhawks.

Baseball

• Dixie State (12-10, 8-4 WAC) scored twice in the 11th inning to get an 11-9 win at Seattle U (7-14, 5-4). Grant Heiser 3 for 6 with a homer and two RBI for the Redhawks.

Advertising

• Will Simpson’s solo homer and Cam Clayton’s RBI single in the 11th inning allowed Washington (13-10, 5-4 Pac-12) to avoid a sweep at Arizona State (11-14, 3-3) with a 6-4 win. Clayton was 3 for 5 with two RBI.

• Stanford (12-8, 4-5 Pac-12) used an eight-run fifth inning to complete a three-game sweep of visiting Washington State (9-14, 1-8) with an 8-3 finale.

Golf

• The Washington women finished 15th at 42-over at the PING/ASU Invitational in Phoenix. Arizona State won the title at 25-under.

Hockey

• Jared Davidson and Conner Roulette scored two goals each as the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds beat the Tri-City Americans 4-1.

Tennis

• The No. 20 Washington women (13-5) lost at No. 45 Oregon 4-0.

• The No. 46 Washington men (18-4) lost at No. 35 Utah 4-0.

Rowing

• The Washington women’s novice eight crew won the Laurel Korholz Perpetual Trophy at the San Diego Crew Classic on Mission Bay. Washington also finished third in three other race categories and fourth in another.

Soccer

• Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez recorded a brace as the Tacoma Defiance defeated Real Monarchs 4-0 at Starfire Stadium to kick off their inaugural MLS NEXT Pro season.

Beach volleyball

• Washington picked up its first win over a ranked opponent since 2018 with a 3-2 victory over 11th-ranked California at Arizona’s Bear Down Beach. Washington finished its stay at the Pac-12 South Invitational with a 5-0 loss to third-ranked USC.