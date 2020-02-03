STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Ruthy Hebard had 22 points and 12 rebounds and No. 3 Oregon handed fourth-ranked UConn its first loss on campus in seven years, rolling to a 74-56 victory on Monday night.

It was UConn’s worst home loss since Dec. 5, 2005, when the Huskies lost to North Carolina by 23 points. UConn hadn’t lost on campus since falling to Notre Dame on Jan. 5, 2013. The Huskies were beaten by No. 2 Baylor by 16 points in Hartford, Connecticut, last month, ending the team’s 98-game home winning streak.

Sabrina Ionescu added 10 points, nine rebounds and nine assists for the Ducks (20-2), falling short of increasing her NCAA-record 23 triple-doubles.

Crystal Dangerfield led UConn (19-2) with 19 points. The Huskies were outscored 44-14 in the paint.

NO. 8 MISSISSIPPI STATE 67, GEORGIA 53

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Freshman Rickea Jackson had a career-high 24 points, and Mississippi State ran past Georgia.

Jackson followed a 22-point effort against Auburn by posting her second consecutive career high. She began 3 for 11 from the field but hit her final five shots. Jessika Carter added 15 points and 11 rebounds in 30 minutes for her eighth double-double this season.

Advertising

The Bulldogs (20-3, 8-1 Southeastern Conference) shot just 4 of 19 shooting in the first quarter and trailed 15-11 before taking control by outscoring Georgia 23-10 in the second quarter and 22-13 in the third. Que Morrison had 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Georgia (12-10, 3-6).

NO. 13 MARYLAND 94, MICHIGAN STATE 53

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Ashley Owusu had 22 points, six rebounds and eight assists, Taylor Mikesell added 21 points and Maryland beat Michigan State for its seventh consecutive victory.

Maryland jumped out to a 24-14 lead after the first quarter and extended it with a 15-0 run in the second for a 45-20 advantage as Michigan State went five-plus minutes without a point. Maryland opened the third with 20 points in the first five minutes for a 39-point lead.

Kaila Charles had 17 points, Shakira Austin, returning from injury, added 13 for Maryland (18-4, 10-2 Big Ten), which moved into a first-place tie with Iowa and Northwestern atop the standings. Nia Clouden led Michigan State (11-11, 4-7) with 17 points.

NO. 18 INDIANA 66, PURDUE 54

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Ali Patberg had 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, and Indiana beat Purdue for the Barn Burner Trophy.

Indiana keeps the annual trophy for the fourth straight season after winning eight of the last 11 meetings. Jaelynn Penn and Grace Berger each added 15 points for Indiana (18-5, 8-3 Big Ten). The Hoosiers shot 46.4% overall despite going 2 for 10 from 3-point range.

Dominique Oden scored 24 points to lead Purdue (15-8, 6-5), which had a three-game winning streak snapped.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25