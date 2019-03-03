PITTSBURGH (AP) — Asia Durr scored 17 points, and No. 3 Louisville beat Pittsburgh 67-40 on Sunday to claim a share of the Atlantic Coast Conference title for the second straight season.

Jazmine Jones added 12 points for the Cardinals (27-2, 14-2), who earned their fourth straight victory. Sam Fuehring had 10 points and six rebounds.

Louisville pulled away from Pitt with a big second quarter. The Cardinals outscored the Panthers 17-5 in the period for a 32-18 lead at the break.

The Cardinals tied No. 4 Notre Dame for the top spot in the conference. They lost 82-68 to the Fighting Irish on Jan. 10 in South Bend, but the schools could be headed for a rematch in the conference tournament.

Pitt (11-19, 2-14) finished in 14th place in the conference.

The Panthers got 11 points from senior guard Cassidy Walsh, who was 3 of 5 from 3-point range.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: Though Louisville has made eight straight appearances in the NCAA Tournament, the Cardinals’ success in the ACC over the last two seasons is unprecedented for the school.

The Cardinals won at least a share of the conference championship in consecutive seasons for the first time in program history. Louisville previously won conference titles in 1992, 1997, 1999 and 2001 in the Metro Conference and Conference USA.

Louisville seniors Arica Carter, Durr and Fuehring won their 118th game, tying 2018 graduate Myisha Hines-Allen for the most in program history.

Pitt: The first year for new coach Lance White ended with the same record in conference play as the Panthers had a season ago. The Panthers struggled inside all season, entering play last in the ACC in defensive rebounding and second-to-last in offensive rebounding. That trend continued, with Louisville enjoying a 40-28 advantage on the boards.

UP NEXT

The ACC tournament starts Wednesday in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Cardinals are the No. 2 seed and will play their first game on Friday after earning a double bye. Pitt is the No. 14 seed and will play the No. 11 team on Wednesday night.