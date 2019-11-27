No. 3 Clemson (11-0, No. 3 CFP) at South Carolina (4-7), Saturday at 12 p.m. EST (ESPN).

Line: Clemson by 27.

Series record: Clemson leads 70-42-4.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

A win over South Carolina would give No. 3 Clemson its 27th straight win and its second straight 12-0 regular season. It would also bring the Tigers a step closer to a fifth straight College Football Playoff berth. A Gamecocks win would end Clemson’s run of five straight wins and salve a sore season that ends Saturday, win or lose.

KEY MATCHUP

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence against South Carolina’s defensive front. Lawrence has been sublime the past six weeks, operating with style and skill as the Tigers offense has caught five with 500 or more yards in each of their past six games. But the Gamecocks defensive linemen led by Javon Kinlaw are a strong, nasty group capable of pressuring Lawrence every down.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Clemson: Linebacker Isaiah Simmons will likely wind up as the ACC’s defensive player of the year. He leads the Tigers in tackles, sacks and tackles for loss this season and is adept at rushing the passer as dropping back in coverage.

South Carolina: RB Tavien Feaster has two national title rings as a Clemson backup the previous three years. A native of the Palmetto State, Feaster joined his old team’s major rival. Feaster will be just third player in history of a series that’s been played 116 times to suit up for both teams come Saturday.

FACTS & FIGURES

Clemson is looking for its sixth straight win in the series, its longest run of success against South Carolina wins winning seven in a row from 1934 through 1940. … South Carolina has seven losses and will miss the postseason for the first time since 2015 and first time in coach Will Muschamp’s four seasons. … The Tigers have won their past four games by 45 or more points. If they do it again, they would set the mark for most such wins since the AP poll era started in 1936. … Gamecocks quarterback Ryan Hilinski leads SEC freshmen with more than 225 yards passing per game this season. … Clemson safety Tanner Muse and South Carolina tight end Nick Muse are brothers who hoped to get on the field against each other Saturday. But Nick, a transfer from William & Mary, was injured earlier this month.

