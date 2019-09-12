Florida State (1-1, 0-0 ACC) at No. 25 Virginia (2-0, 1-0), Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EDT (ACC Network).

Line: Virginia by 7 1/2.

Series record: Florida State leads 15-3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

To live up to their status as the favorite to win the ACC’s Coastal Division, the Cavaliers need to win games like this but come in with a healthy respect for the struggling Seminoles, who were one of the most dominant teams in college football over a long stretch as the current Virginia roster was growing up.

KEY MATCHUP

Florida State RB Cam Akers vs. the Virginia defense. Akers ran for 193 yards and two touchdowns in an overtime victory against Louisiana-Monroe last week. His productivity prevents teams from zeroing in on sophomore QB James Blackman, who had six TD throws, but has been sacked six times and thrown three interceptions.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Florida State: Blackman. He’s second nationally, having completed 69.5% of his attempts, but he’s carried the ball 13 times for minus-20 yards. Blackman said this week he will need to do more as a ball carrier to keep the defense on its toes, and his ability to do that would go a long way toward the Seminoles having success.

Virginia: RB Mike Hollins. The freshman got his first carries last week to lead Virginia with 78 yards against William & Mary, including a 9-yard TD run on his first carry and another touchdown later. He’s explosive and has likely earned more of a role in what has been a backfield rotation through two games.

FACTS & FIGURES

Florida State’s 45-44 victory against Louisiana-Monroe was earned when the Warhawks missed an extra point following a touchdown in overtime. … The Seminoles have scored on all eight trips inside the red zone (six TDs, two field goals). … WR Tamorrion Terry has three touchdown receptions covering 70 yards or more yards since the start of the 2018 season, the most among FBS players. … Virginia has never played Florida State when the Cavaliers were ranked and the Seminoles were not. … QB Bryce Perkins needed only 15 games to top 3,000 career passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards, a Virginia record for a signal-caller. The previous record was 31 games by Shawn Moore (1987-90). … The Cavaliers haven’t started a season with three consecutive victories since 2005.

