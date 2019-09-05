No. 25 Nebraska (1-0) at Colorado (1-0), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EDT (Fox).

Line: Nebraska by 4.

Series record: Nebraska leads 49-19-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The former Big Seven/Big Eight/Big 12 rivals meet in Boulder for the first time since 2009. Colorado rallied for a 33-28 win at Nebraska last season. It’s a second straight rivalry game for Colorado, which beat Colorado State 52-31 in the last Rocky Mountain Showdown held in Denver.

KEY MATCHUP

Nebraska WR/returner JD Spielman vs. Colorado’s secondary/special teams units. Spielman and quarterback Adrian Martinez only connected twice for 36 yards in a win over South Alabama. Spielman’s biggest contribution was a 76-yard punt return for a score. Colorado safety Mikial Onu had two interceptions against the Rams.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Nebraska: DB Eric Lee Jr. The cornerback-turned-safety picked off two passes last weekend, including one for a 38-yard score. He also had four tackles and broke up a pass.

Colorado: RB Alex Fontenot. In his first start at tailback, the redshirt sophomore had 125 yards and three scores. He can help take some pressure off receiver Laviska Shenault Jr., who had had 10 catches for 177 yards a year ago at Nebraska.

FACTS & FIGURES

Nebraska has a 23-10-2 record in Boulder. … Nebraska and Colorado combined to capture eight Big Eight championships from 1988-95. … Cornhuskers coach Scott Frost is 0-1 against the Buffaloes as head coach. He was 5-0 as an assistant at Oregon from 2011-15. … The two teams will meet again on Sept. 9, 2023, in Boulder and Sept. 7, 2024, in Lincoln. … The Cornhuskers scored against South Alabama on interception, kickoff and fumble returns. It’s the first time they’ve had three non-offensive touchdowns since 2005. … The most points Nebraska scored in the series was 69 on Oct. 22, 1983. The most points Colorado scored in the series was 65 on Nov. 23, 2007. … Colorado will start the use of recyclable aluminum cups this season. The university’s goal is to be plastic-free at sports venues by 2020. … Colorado is 5-0 all-time on Sept. 7.

