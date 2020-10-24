CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — No. 25 Coastal Carolina will play its first game as a ranked team without starting quarterback Grayson McCall.

The team said the freshman would miss the game with Gerogia Southern on Saturday because of an upper body injury. Backup and former starter Fred Payton will open at quarterback.

McCall is from Indian Trail, North Carolina, and has been a big reason for the Chanticleers’ rise this season. He leads the Sun Belt Conference in passing efficiency with 11 touchdowns against one interception for Coastal Carolina (4-0).

McCall threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third when Coastal Carolina defeated then-No. 21 Louisiana-Lafayette 30-27 for its first victory over a ranked opponent.

___

