CINCINNATI (AP) — Elena Tsineke scored 21 points, Bethy Mununga had a double-double and No. 24-ranked South Florida blitzed Cincinnati from the outset then held off the Bearcats for a 61-46 win Wednesday night.

The contest marked the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams. It was the Bearcats’ first game since Dec. 22 following a cancellation and postponement due to COVID-19 protocols.

Arame Niang’s basket 29 seconds in marked Cincinnati’s only lead. South Florida (11-4, 1-0) went on a 13-0 run and closed out the first quarter with a 23-4 lead with the help of four 3-pointers. The Bearcats (7-6, 0-1) made just 1 of 14 shots for the quarter.

Caitlyn Wilson’s 3 with 3:34 remaining brought Cincinnati within 55-46 but they didn’t score again.

Mununga scored 14 points and had 15 rebounds and Maria Alvarez scored 13 and distributed seven assists.

Caitlyn Wilson scored 12 points for the Bearcats and Jillian Hayes 11.

