The No. 24 Pepperdine volleyball team upset No. 13 Washington 25-18, 22-25, 25-20, 25-20 at the Husky Invitational on Friday at Alaska Airlines Arena.
The Waves (7-2) hit .294 for the match while the Huskies hit a season-low .210. Pepperdine was swept 3-0 by Northwestern later in the day.
Clarie Hoffman had 17 kills and 10 digs in the loss for the Huskies (5-2).
UW returned to beat Cal Poly 25-21, 19-25, 21-25, 25-22, 15-7 to wrap up the tournament.
Emoni Bush had 17 kills and six digs for UW.
More volleyball
• Laura Jansen had 16 kills as Washington State (7-1) beat host Fairfield 3-0 at the Fairfield (Conn) Invitational. Argentina Ung had a career-high 46 assists for the Cougars, who opened the tourney with a 3-0 sweep of Howard.
Hockey
• At the WHL preseason showcase at Angel of the Winds Arena, the Seattle Thunderbirds beat the Portland Winterhawks 5-0 as Kyle Crnkovic had a hat trick and Lucas Ciona scored twice. Gracyn Sawchyn had four assists for the T-birds.
• At the same event, the Everett Silvertips beat the Spokane Chiefs 1-0 on Austin Roest’s first-period goal.
Soccer
• The Seattle Pacific women suffered their first loss of the season as visiting Colorado School of Mines won 2-0 to drop the Falcons to 2-1-1.
Minors
• Brian O’Keefe was 3 for 5 and Roenis Elias threw five shutout innings as the visiting Tacoma Rainiers beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers 6-3.
• Despite six shutout innings from Jordan Jackson, the Everett AquaSox lost to the visiting Hillsboro Hops 4-2. Jackson gave up three hits, struck out four and walked three.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.