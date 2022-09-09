The No. 24 Pepperdine volleyball team upset No. 13 Washington 25-18, 22-25, 25-20, 25-20 at the Husky Invitational on Friday at Alaska Airlines Arena.

The Waves (7-2) hit .294 for the match while the Huskies hit a season-low .210. Pepperdine was swept 3-0 by Northwestern later in the day.

Clarie Hoffman had 17 kills and 10 digs in the loss for the Huskies (5-2).

UW returned to beat Cal Poly 25-21, 19-25, 21-25, 25-22, 15-7 to wrap up the tournament.

Emoni Bush had 17 kills and six digs for UW.

More volleyball

• Laura Jansen had 16 kills as Washington State (7-1) beat host Fairfield 3-0 at the Fairfield (Conn) Invitational. Argentina Ung had a career-high 46 assists for the Cougars, who opened the tourney with a 3-0 sweep of Howard.

Hockey

• At the WHL preseason showcase at Angel of the Winds Arena, the Seattle Thunderbirds beat the Portland Winterhawks 5-0 as Kyle Crnkovic had a hat trick and Lucas Ciona scored twice. Gracyn Sawchyn had four assists for the T-birds.

• At the same event, the Everett Silvertips beat the Spokane Chiefs 1-0 on Austin Roest’s first-period goal.

Soccer

• The Seattle Pacific women suffered their first loss of the season as visiting Colorado School of Mines won 2-0 to drop the Falcons to 2-1-1.

Minors

• Brian O’Keefe was 3 for 5 and Roenis Elias threw five shutout innings as the visiting Tacoma Rainiers beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers 6-3.

• Despite six shutout innings from Jordan Jackson, the Everett AquaSox lost to the visiting Hillsboro Hops 4-2. Jackson gave up three hits, struck out four and walked three.