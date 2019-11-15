AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Akienreh Johnson scored a career-high 21 points, Naz Hillmon had 14 points and nine rebounds and No. 24 Michigan beat Kent State 88-53 on Friday in the Akron Classic.

Johnson, a Toledo native, scored 13 of her points in the third quarter when Michigan had 31 points to build a 23-point lead. Hillmon, who attended Gilmour Academy in nearby Cleveland and had her No. 00 jersey retired last December, was 7 of 9 from the field.

Michigan (3-0) plays host Akron on Saturday before facing No. 15 Notre Dame, on Nov. 23.

Asiah Dingle scored 12 points for Kent State (2-1).

NO. 25 SOUTH FLORIDA 77, VCU 55

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Freshman Maria Alvarez scored a season-best 20 points, hitting 3-pointers for South Florida.

Bethy Mununga added 14 points and 12 rebounds. The Bulls are 4-0 for the fourth straight season and the fifth time since 2012-13.

Tera Reed led VCU (1-2) with 16 points.

