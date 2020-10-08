Texas Tech (1-2, 0-2 Big 12) at No. 24 Iowa State (2-1, 2-0), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC).

Line: Iowa State by 12 1/2.

Series record: Texas Tech leads 11-7.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Iowa State, out to its best Big 12 start since going 3-0 in 2002, must guard against a letdown coming off a huge win over Oklahoma. Texas Tech is looking for a breakthrough after blowing fourth-quarter leads in their last two games.

KEY MATCHUP

Texas Tech’s offensive line vs. Iowa State’s defensive line: The Red Raiders have allowed just one sack in three games and has opened holes for a running game that’s getting better each week. The Cyclones have been stout on the defensive line, with JaQuan Bailey, Will McDonald IV, Latrell Bankston and Eyioma Uwazurike combining for 9.5 of the team’s 11 sacks.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Texas Tech RB SaRodorick Thompson: The sophomore was held to 46 yards against Kansas State after two straight 100-yard games. His 4.04 yards after contact ranks third in the nation among running backs with at least 50 carries.

Iowa State KR Kene Nwangwu: The fifth-year senior is the Cyclones’ career leader in kick return average (26.8), and his momentum-turning 85-yarder set up the tying touchdown against Oklahoma.

FACTS & FIGURES

Texas Tech QB Alan Bowman (ankle) entered the week day-to-day after getting knocked out of the game against Kansas State. Henry Colombi, who was solid in relief last week, would start if Bowman can’t play. … Iowa State is 11-1 in October since 2017, the most wins by a Power Five school during that span. … With a win, the Cyclones would be 3-0 in conference play for only the second time since 1950. … ISU is 4-0 against Texas Tech under Matt Campbell. … Texas Tech will try to beat a ranked opponent for the third year in a row.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25