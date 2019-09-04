Marshall (1-0) at No. 24 Boise State (1-0), Friday at 9 p.m. ET (ESPN2).

Line: Boise State by 12.

Series record: Boise State leads 1-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Back in the AP Top 25, the Broncos return home and unveil freshman QB Hank Bachmeier on the blue field against the Thundering Herd. Bachmeier made a sterling debut leading the Broncos back from an 18-point deficit to beat Florida State 36-31 in the season opener on the road. Trailing 31-13, Boise State outscored the Seminoles 23-0 over the final 34 minutes to pull off the victory. Marshall opened with a 56-17 romp over VMI. The 56 points were its most since a 62-0 win over Morgan State in 2016.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Marshall: QB Isaiah Green. He will need to be great against the Broncos if Marshall is going to hang around. He had a pretty good start to the season last week throwing for a career-high four touchdowns. The Broncos defense also gave up two touchdowns of 50 or more yards in the opener so there could be chances for big plays.

Boise State: RB Robert Mahone. He rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Florida State, and averaged nearly 6 yards per carry. It’s a pretty good start for a program trying to continue a 10-year streak of having a 1,000-yard rusher. He’ll be challenged by a Marshall defense that has not allowed a 100-yard rusher in the past 15 games.

FACTS & FIGURES

The only other series meeting was in the 1994 FCS national semifinals, won by the Broncos 28-24. … Marshall has lost 15 straight games against ranked opponents, with its last win coming in 2003 over then-No. 6 Kansas State. Marshall had a close call in 2010, losing 24-21 against then-No. 22 West Virginia. … Boise State ran 108 offensive plays in the opener against Florida State. … The teams will complete the two-game series next year with a return game at Marshall. … It will be the first game on a new version of Boise’s blue turf.

