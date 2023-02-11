BOSTON (AP) — Jarkel Joiner scored 26 points and D.J. Burns Jr. added 18 with 10 rebounds to lead No. 22 North Carolina State to a 92-62 victory over Boston College on Saturday.

Terquavion Smith scored 17 points for the Wolfpack (20-6, 10-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), giving him 1,000 points for his career.

N.C. State led for the last 37 minutes of the game to bounce back from a loss to eighth-ranked Virginia on Tuesday.

Quinten Post scored 20 points for Boston College (12-14, 6-9).

The Wolfpack led 10-9 after five minutes before using a 13-4 run to open a double-digit lead. It was a six-point lead when Joiner hit back-to-back 3-pointers. N.C. State went into the halftime break with a 44-32 lead.

Casey Morsell and Joiner hit consecutive 3s early in the second to expand the lead to 21 points.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: The Wolfpack are off to their best start since 2006. They have won nine of their last 11 games to climb into The Associated Press Top 25 for the first time since 2019. They have three games against teams behind them in the ACC standings before facing No. 20 Clemson and then Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Boston College: Fell to 2-5 against ranked teams this season, with victories over then-No. 21 Virginia Tech in December and then-No. 20 Clemson last month. The Eagles haven’t beaten three ranked teams in a season since 2010-11.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: Visits Syracuse on Tuesday night.

Boston College: Visits Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.

