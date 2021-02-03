MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — Kysre Gondrezick scored 10 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter to help No. 21 West Virginia pull away and beat Iowa State 65-56 on Wednesday night for its ninth straight win.

The Mountaineers built a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter. Iowa State pulled to 62-56 with 2:20 remaining but missed it last four shots.

Gondrezick scored a career-high 30 points against TCU on Saturday and is the Big 12 Player of the Week. She made three 3-pointers and was 8 of 15 from the floor against the Cyclones, and her consecutive layup and 3-pointer stretched the Mountaineers’ lead to 58-46 with 6:53 remaining. It was her 10th game this season scoring 20-plus points.

Madisen Smith had 15 points for West Virginia (14-2, 8-2 Big 12). Kari Niblack added 11 points and nine rebounds.

Ashley Joens scored 17 points with three 3-pointers and had nine rebounds for Iowa State (11-7, 7-4). Aubrey Joens and Lexi Donarski added nine points apiece.

Iowa State, which has lost three of its last four games, hosts Texas Tech on Saturday. West Virginia plays at Texas on Saturday. The Mountaineers routed the Longhorns 92-58 on Jan. 9.

