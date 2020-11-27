Texas Tech (3-5, 2-5 Big 12) at No. 21 Oklahoma State (5-2, 4-2, No. 23 CFP), Saturday at 12 p.m. EST (Fox).

Line: Oklahoma State by 11.

Series record: Tech leads 23-21-3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Oklahoma State is hanging on to slight hopes of reaching the Big 12 championship Game. The Cowboys are coming off a 41-13 loss to Oklahoma and are trying to get back on track before bowl season. Texas Tech won its last game against Baylor and looks to build late-season momentum as they figure out whether Henry Colombi or Alan Bowman is the right quarterback going forward.

KEY MATCHUP

Oklahoma State RB Chuba Hubbard vs. Texas Tech defense. Hubbard has been good by most standards, but not the dominant force he was last season when he led the nation in rushing. He could be in luck — Tech allows 201 yards rushing per game, ninth out of 10 teams in the conference.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Texas Tech: Bowman. He lost the starting job earlier this season but rallied the Red Raiders late in the win over Baylor. He was on track to become a star with a strong 2018 season before running into injuries. He’ll face a stout secondary headlined by NFL prospect Rodarius Williams.

Oklahoma State: WR Tylan Wallace. He leads the Big 12 in receptions per game and yards per game during Big 12 play. He’s a deep threat, though Oklahoma State hasn’t protected the quarterback well enough to take advantage. Tech ranks ninth in the conference in sacks, meaning there could be time for Spencer Sanders or Shane Illingworth to get the ball downfield.

FACTS & FIGURES

Oklahoma State ranks third in the Big 12 in total defense and scoring defense during Big 12 play. … Texas Tech’s Erik Ezukanma ranks second in the Big 12 with 68.4 yards per game in league play. … Oklahoma State will raise a statue honoring the late T. Boone Pickens on Saturday at the stadium that bears his name. Pickens donated millions to Oklahoma State before dying in 2019 and is considered the driving force behind the program’s return to national prominence.

