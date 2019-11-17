BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Freshman Mackenzie Holmes scored 15 points off the bench, leading a balanced attack for No. 21 Indiana in a 91-51 win over Jackson State on Sunday.

Holmes made 7 of 10 shots and was one of three Hoosiers with seven rebounds. Grace Berger had 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting with seven rebounds and seven assists.

Indiana (3-0) scored the last seven points of the first quarter, capping a 16-3 run that made the score 26-10. The Hoosiers pushed the lead to 46-19 at the half. Jackson State shot 20% in the first half with 12 turnovers that the Hoosiers turned into 15 points.

A 20-8 surge to start the third quarter, with Holmes scoring 10, got the lead to 40.

Marneisha Hamer had 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Tigers (1-3).

Ali Patberg had 13 points for Indiana, Aleksa Gulbe 12 with seven rebounds and Jaelynn Penn scored 10.

