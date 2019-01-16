DALLAS (AP) — Corey Davis Jr. scored 20 points and Armoni Brooks added 19 with five 3-pointers as No. 21 Houston led throughout in a 69-58 win at SMU on Wednesday night.

Davis hit a 3-pointer for the game’s first points, and the Cougars (17-1, 4-1 American Athletic Conference) jumped out to a 12-4 lead after Brooks made three early 3s. Houston led 31-22 at halftime after Brooks buried a long straightaway 3 just before the break.

Jimmy Whitt Jr. had 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting for SMU (11-6, 3-2), which played most of the game without senior guard Jarrey Foster (sprained left knee).

Houston coach Kelvin Sampson got his 600th career win in 30 seasons, and his 100th victory in five seasons with the Cougars. Sampson, who has a 600-319 overall record, previously coached at Indiana, Oklahoma, Washington State and Montana Tech.

Davis scored 15 points in the second half, when Houston built a 17-point lead. The Mustangs cut the deficit to nine before Houston worked the shot clock down and Brooks hit a long 3 from the left wing to make it 67-55 with 1:47 left.

Fabian White Jr. added 11 points for Houston.

Isiaha Mike had 15 points for SMU and Jahmal McMurray scored 11. Ethan Chargois had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Houston: The Cougars won for the second year in a row at SMU, where the Mustangs are 46-9 under coach Tim Jankovich the past four seasons. Houston has bounced back nicely from a loss last week at Temple that ended its 15-0 start, winning at home over Wichita State on Saturday before the solid road win at Moody Coliseum.

SMU: The Mustangs had won nine of their previous 11 games. … Foster played only four minutes before leaving the game. He missed the second half of last season and the first six games this season after an ACL injury. Jankovich said Foster tweaked his knee and will have tests on Thursday. He is the only scholarship player who has played at SMU more than one season.

UP NEXT

Houston is in a stretch with three of four games on the road. The Cougars play Saturday at UCF.

SMU plays at Memphis on Saturday, then has a week between games before playing again the following Saturday at home against Tulane.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25