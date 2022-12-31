MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Ana Llanusa scored 28 points, shooting 11 for 13, Madi Williams scored 24 and No. 20 Oklahoma pulled away from West Virginia for a 98-77 win on Saturday in a Big 12 opener for both teams.

Taylor Robertson scored 18 for the Sooners shooting 6 for 10 from behind the arc. It marked the 41st game of her career that the redshirt senior has made at least five 3s in a game.

Oklahoma posted an 8-0 run in the final 1:45 of the third quarter in what had been a back-and-forth period and led 69-62 at the end of it. The Sooners continued their flurry outscoring West Virginia 11-3 to start the fourth for an 80-65 advantage and cruised from there.

The Sooners shot 11 for 19 in the first quarter including 6 for 8 from beyond the 3-point line. Robertson made all three of her 3s in the quarter, Oklahoma (11-1) built an 18-7 lead and finished up 30-19 after one.

West Virginia countered and seized control of the second and outscored the Sooners 28-14 as JJ Quinerly scored 15 in the quarter making 5 of 7 baskets. Madisen Smith made three foul shots with 1:45 before halftime and the Mountaineers took their first lead at 44-42. West Virginia closed the half up 47-44.

Quinerly finished with a career-high 28 points shooting 10 for 15 and Madisen Smith scored 23 for the Mountaineers (9-3).

Oklahoma hosts No. 23 Baylor on Tuesday. West Virginia travels to 15th-ranked Iowa State on Wednesday.

