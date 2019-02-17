LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Emese Hof scored 25 points and No. 20 Miami rallied to beat No. 2 Louisville 79-73 on Sunday.

Miami (22-5, 10-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed by as many as 14 in the second quarter. The Hurricanes’ fifth — and biggest — win over a ranked foe in six games this season also gave coach Katie Meier her 350th win in her 18-year career.

Laura Cornelius added 16 points and six assists, and Mykea Gray had 10 points.

Asia Durr led Louisville (23-2, 10-2) with 16 points on 5-for-17 shooting.

NO. 4 UCONN 78, UCF 41

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Naphessa Collier had 18 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals for UConn.

Christyn Williams scored all 12 of her points in the second half for UConn (23-2, 11-0 American). The Huskies forced 23 turnovers and jumped out to a 23-4 lead.

Kay Kay Wright scored 17 points for UCF (20-5, 9-3).

NO. 5 MISSISSIPPI STATE 92, TEXAS A&M 64

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Andra Espinoza-Hunter set career highs with seven 3-pointers and 24 points and Mississippi State bounced back to beat Texas A&M.

Mississippi State (23-2, 11-1 Southeastern Conference) used a big third-quarter run to get back on track after a loss to Missouri on Thursday night snapped a 12-game winning streak.

Anriel Howard, who played her first three seasons at Texas A&M, added 19 points and tied a season high with 13 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Chennedy Carter had 28 points for Texas A&M (19-6, 8-4) before fouling out with about 5 1/2 minutes left.

NO. 14 IOWA 86, NO. 7 MARYLAND 73

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Megan Gustafson scored 24 of her 31 points in the second half and Iowa beat Maryland to tie the Terrapins for the Big Ten lead.

Gustafson also had 17 rebounds, and Tania Davis scored 13 points. The Hawkeyes (21-5, 12-3) have won 10 of 11. Stephanie Jones led Maryland (23-3, 12-3) with 21 points.

NO. 8 MARQUETTE 109, SETON HALL 63

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Natisha Hiedeman scored a career-high 34 points and Danielle King added 20 to lead Marquette past Seton Hall.

Marquette (22-4, 13-1 Big East) bounced back from a loss to St. John’s on Friday night that ended a 12-game winning streak. Desiree Elmore scored 21 points for Seton Hall (14-12, 6-9).

NO. 10 STANFORD 69, SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 67

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alanna Smith made a layup with three seconds left to lift Stanford past USC.

Despite losing a fingernail in the first quarter, Smith had 23 points and 12 rebounds to help the Cardinal (21-4, 11-3 Pac-12) rally after trailing for most of the game. DiJonai Carrington added 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Minyon Moore had 18 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Trojans (15-10, 5-9).

NO. 11 SOUTH CAROLINA 96, FLORIDA 77

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Alexis Jennings scored a season-high 22 points, Bianca Cuevas-Moore added 19 and Destanni Henderson had 18 for South Carolina.

Tyasha Harris added 11 points and 10 assists to help the Gamecocks (19-6, 11-1) stay tied atop the Southeastern Conference with Mississippi State. South Carolina shot 59 percent.

Funda Nakkasoglu led the Gators (6-19, 2-10) with 19 points.

KANSAS STATE 69, NO. 15 TEXAS 60

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Kayla Goth scored 15 points, Peyton Williams had 13 points and 14 rebounds and Kansas State overcame a 14-point second-half deficit to beat Texas.

Jasauen Beard and Rachel Ranke each scored 11 points for the Wildcats (16-10, 7-7 Big 12).

Destiny Littlejohn had 16 points for Texas (20-6, 10-4).

NO. 16 SYRACUSE 77, WAKE FOREST 57

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Miranda Drummond had 17 points and six rebounds and Tiana Mangakahia added 15 points, six rebounds and nine assists for Syracuse.

Digna Strautmane and Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi added 10 points each for the Orange (19-6, 8-4 Atlantic Coast Conference. Alex Sharp had 17 points for the Demon Deacons (10-15, 1-11).

NO. 17 KENTUCKY 61, ARKANSAS 59

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rhyne Howard hit a pull-up jumper from the foul line with 1.3 seconds left and scored 18 points in Kentucky’s victory over Arkansas.

Taylor Murray added 16 points for the Wildcats (21-5, 8-3 Southeastern Conference).

Chelsea Dundee led the Razorbacks (16-10, 5-7) with 20 points.

NO. 19 ARIZONA STATE 60, UTAH 58

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Courtney Ekmark made two free throws with under a second remaining to cap Arizona State’s closing 20-0 run.

Ekmark finished with 15 points for the Sun Devils (18-6, 9-4 Pac-12).

Megan Huff scored 15 points for Utah (18-7, 7-7).

NO. 21 FLORIDA STATE 78, PITTSBURGH 46

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Kiah Gillespie had 18 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals and Florida State spoiling Pittsburgh coach Lance White’s homecoming.

Nicki Ekhomu added 15 points for the Seminoles (21-5, 9-4 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Danielle Garven had 14 points for Pittsburgh (10-17, 1-12). White spent the previous 15 years as an assistant and associated head coach at Florida State.

NEBRASKA 82, NO. 24 MICHIGAN STATE 71

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Hannah Whitish scored 16 points and Nebraska held off Michigan State.

Leigha Brown added 14 points, making 4 of 5 3-pointers for the Cornhuskers (12-14, 7-8 Big Ten).

Shay Colley had 17 points for the Spartans (17-8, 7-7).

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25