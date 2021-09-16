Georgia Southern (1-1) at No. 20 Arkansas (2-0), Saturday at 4 p.m. EDT (FOX).

Line: Arkansas by 23 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Arkansas is ranked for the first time since 2016, and the Razorbacks want to build momentum after their shocking win over then-No. 15 Texas last Saturday had fans streaming onto the field. They can’t afford to look ahead to their SEC opener against Texas A&M, especially with Georgia Southern featuring that rare old-school triple-option offense.

KEY MATCHUP

Georgia Southern’s offense vs. Arkansas’ defensive front. Facing a triple-option attack is rare these days in college football, and it requires defenders to play assignment football — focusing on specific players and being disciplined to avoid falling for sleight of hand by the quarterback. It is easier said than done.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Georgia Southern: QB Justin Tomlin. He’ll get his first career start in a hostile environment against a ranked team.

Arkansas: WR Treylon Burks. The star receiver hasn’t had a breakout game yet, but he could against a Georgia Southern defense that allows 348.5 yards passing per game. He has 10 catches for 79 yards so far this season.

FACTS & FIGURES

Arkansas LB Hayden Henry was named the national defensive player of the week after his 15-tackle performance against Texas. … Arkansas RB Trelon Smith has 177 yards rushing in two games. … Georgia Southern’s Logan Wright has 206 yards rushing in two games. … Georgia Southern is 1-13 all-time against SEC teams. The only win was a 26-20 victory over Florida to end the 2013 season. … Arkansas will be the eighth AP-ranked FBS opponent Georgia Southern has played since moving to the FBS in 2014. The Eagles are 2-5 with two wins over Appalachian State. ___

