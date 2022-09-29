No. 2 Alabama (4-0, 1-0 SEC) at No. 20 Arkansas (3-1, 1-1 SEC), 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS).

Line: Alabama by 17 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Alabama leads 24-8.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Arkansas’s 42-35 loss in Tuscaloosa last year marked the first time in seven meetings that the Razorbacks played Alabama within a touchdown. The Hogs were in the game until Alabama recovered an onside kick with a minute left. Now they’re out to finish the job and beat the Tide for the first time since 2006. Alabama escaped with a one-point win over Texas in its first road game and has won its other three at home by no fewer than 52 points.

KEY MATCHUP

Alabama QB Bryce Young vs. Arkansas secondary. Young passed for a single-game school-record 559 yards with five touchdowns in last year’s game. The Razorbacks are the sixth-worst team against the pass in the Bowl Subdivision this season, giving up 302.5 yards per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Alabama: Young has shown he can do it all this season. In addition to his passing success, he has 16 rushes for 150 yards.

Arkansas: LB Drew Sanders transferred to Arkansas from Alabama in the offseason. He leads the Razorbacks in tackles for loss (6.5), sacks (5.5) and forced fumbles (2) through four games. He also ranks second in total tackles with 31 (team-high 16 solo).

FACTS & FIGURES

Arkansas has lost its last 15 games against Alabama. … Alabama coach Nick Saban’s 25 road wins against teams in the AP Top 25 ranks third all-time. … Saban is 14-1 in SEC road openers since he became Alabama’s coach in 2007. … Four of Young’s five true road starts have been decided by three or fewer points. … Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson is one of only three FBS quarterbacks to have 900-plus passing yards and 200-plus rushing yards.

